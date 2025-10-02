Trust Co. of Vermont Has $544,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.44.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0%

PSX opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 and have sold 13,179 shares worth $1,779,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

