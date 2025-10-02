AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 326.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,471.0%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

