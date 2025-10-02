Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 78.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.40 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

