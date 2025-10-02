Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.25 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $603.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

