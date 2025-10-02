Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 166.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.44.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $755.64 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $746.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

