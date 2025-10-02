Victrix Investment Advisors Buys 182 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Victrix Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after buying an additional 2,825,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after buying an additional 2,557,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,420,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $185.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $186.56. The company has a market capitalization of $447.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

