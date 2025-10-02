Community Financial Services Group LLC Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5,814.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 519,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after buying an additional 511,178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $230,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 100,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 112.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

