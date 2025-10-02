Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 37 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,140,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 10,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company stock opened at $451.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

