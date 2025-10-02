Cooper Financial Group Has $961,000 Position in American Express Company $AXP

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 28.2% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.95.

American Express Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $328.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $349.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.19 and a 200 day moving average of $297.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

