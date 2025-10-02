Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

