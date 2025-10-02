Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 196,614 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $87,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,828.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 785,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73,329 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 827,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

