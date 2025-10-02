Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,179 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $37,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,858,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,074,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,360,000 after purchasing an additional 152,134 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,856,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,904,000 after buying an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 526.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 702,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 781,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8%

CWI opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

