Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $267,000 Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

