SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR Shares Purchased by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,909,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 227,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 123,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

