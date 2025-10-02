Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,658,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,120,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,948,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,451,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,916,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,954 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.2% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $181,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.53 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

