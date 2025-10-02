The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $341.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.41.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

