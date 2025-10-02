J2 Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

J2 Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 257,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 186,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 982.6% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 456,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

