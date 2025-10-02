iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Reduced by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 16.1% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

