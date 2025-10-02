J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 33,374 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $41,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 350.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $425.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.26 and its 200-day moving average is $405.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.