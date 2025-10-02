Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $94.71.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.