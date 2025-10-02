Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,307,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,161,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,510,000 after purchasing an additional 349,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aflac by 0.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,730,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,654,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,515,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,607,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,725,000 after purchasing an additional 99,419 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $110.81 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

