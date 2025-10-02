Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

