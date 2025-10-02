J2 Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 0.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 144.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 14.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total value of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,710.96. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $834.93 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $843.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $725.96 and a 200-day moving average of $540.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

