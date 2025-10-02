Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 167,662 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 167,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises about 0.9% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

