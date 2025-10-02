iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Holdings Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $66.44 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

