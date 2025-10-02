Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 78.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 336,492 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.7% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,811,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,181,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,675 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,839 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in JD.com by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,942,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JD.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,062,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,508 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Arete raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Arete Research set a $41.00 price target on JD.com in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

