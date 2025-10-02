Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 232,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,660. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,025,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

