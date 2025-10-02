Vicus Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Vicus Capital decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $73.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

