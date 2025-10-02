Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in RH $RH

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 69.1% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after buying an additional 193,404 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $35,057,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RH by 225.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RH by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,629 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 263.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.29.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $200.73 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average of $203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.24.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

