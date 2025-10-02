Vicus Capital Acquires 1,827 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,228.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 103,266.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.