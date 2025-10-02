Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. CWM LLC raised its position in Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Reddit by 344.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reddit from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total transaction of $4,701,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,069,846.88. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total value of $6,542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,834 shares of company stock worth $82,388,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $202.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $64.90 and a one year high of $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.24.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

