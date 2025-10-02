Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR $DDL Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,677,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448,227 shares during the period. Dingdong (Cayman) comprises 0.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.83% of Dingdong (Cayman) worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE DDL opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $485.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 1.39%.The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

