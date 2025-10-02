CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 911 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555,600 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,127,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Coupang by 436.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $75,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 204.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,352,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Arete initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Coupang Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:CPNG opened at $32.48 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 162.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $339,568.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,050,762.60. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 988,983 shares of company stock worth $31,203,966. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

