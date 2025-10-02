Schaeffer Financial LLC Acquires 16,314 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Schaeffer Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 20.0% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schaeffer Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 524,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after buying an additional 413,023 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

