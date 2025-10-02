National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ is RK Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. National Beverage accounts for approximately 7.9% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 85,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 83,978 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter worth about $2,504,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $330.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 43.51%.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of National Beverage from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FIZZ

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.