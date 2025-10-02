RK Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

RK Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises about 4.9% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Paylocity worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 41.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 62.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.80. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $152.17 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.