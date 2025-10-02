Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

