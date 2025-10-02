4,728 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $207.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

