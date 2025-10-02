Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 1,917,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 728% from the average daily volume of 231,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Forsys Metals Stock Down 7.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$111.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.56.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production.

