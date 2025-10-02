B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 396.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $195.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

