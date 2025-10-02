Chicago Capital LLC Sells 798 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IVV opened at $671.84 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $672.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $649.90 and a 200-day moving average of $605.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.