Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 11,773 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

