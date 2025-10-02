Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Stock Position Decreased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,516.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,038,000 after purchasing an additional 501,304 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105,375.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,446.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,931 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

