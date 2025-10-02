CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $293.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $295.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.