CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company set a $290.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair raised shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,862.70. This represents a 95.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,750. The trade was a 13.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,623 shares of company stock valued at $23,741,200. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $249.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.84 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

