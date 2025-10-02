CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.14 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 711,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

