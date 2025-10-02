CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $24.48 Million Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $24,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

