Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.