Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $180.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.24 and a 200 day moving average of $185.83. The company has a market cap of $164.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

