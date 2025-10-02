CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 798,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $271,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after buying an additional 499,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,567,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,481 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,360,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,259,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $366.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $367.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

